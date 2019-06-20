Don Jr. Says Roy Moore Doing ‘Disservice’ To Conservatives By Running For Senate

Donald Trump Jr. said Thursday that Roy Moore is doing a “disservice” to President Donald Trump and conservatives by running for Senate in Alabama.

Trump Jr. issued his remarks after Moore said at a press conference earlier Thursday that he is “not going against President Trump” by running for Senate.

Trump Jr. said Moore’s claim that he is not going against the president by running for office is “pure fake news.”

“I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process,” he said. (RELATED: Roy Moore Announces He’s Running For Senate)

This is pure fake news. I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process. https://t.co/pjfDKfoIO0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2019

Both President Trump and Trump Jr. have urged Moore not to run for the Senate seat, which is held by Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones. Moore lost to Jones in a special election held on Dec. 12, 2017 to fill a seat vacated by Republican Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions.

“You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA. Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge,” Trump Jr. said in a May 28 tweet to Moore.

President Trump echoed his son’s thoughts in a tweet the next day.

“Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama. This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t,” he wrote.

Moore, the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, lost the race against Jones after allegations surfaced that he had inappropriate relationships with underage girls during the 1970s.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announced Tuesday that he is running for the seat.

