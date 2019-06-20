ESPN Has ‘No Plans’ To Use LaVar Ball In Any Form ‘Going Forward’

Don’t expect to see LaVar Ball back on ESPN anytime soon.

An ESPN representative told Richard Deitsch that the network has “no plans moving forward” of giving Ball a platform after a recent on-air comment.

There will be no LaVar Ball on any ESPN platform heading forward — at least as of now. Asked if Ball will be used as an on-air guest, an on-the-record source for digital, or a background source for ESPN, an ESPN spokesperson said,”We have no plans moving forward.” — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 19, 2019

During an appearance on “First Take,” the head of the Ball family told Molly Qerim that she can “switch gears” with him “anytime.”

You can watch the bonehead comment below.

ESPN might currently plan on shutting LaVar Ball down going forward, but I don’t expect that to last very long.

Lonzo is about to be teammates with Zion Williamson, and his youngest son LaMelo is almost certainly going to be a high pick in the 2020 draft. (RELATED: LaMelo Ball Says He’ll Play For The Illawarra Hawks Of The NBL In Australia)

As dumb as LaVar can be at times, he still generates ratings. If ESPN thinks it’s good for ratings, then you can guarantee they’ll have him back.

Was what he said to Molly Qerim smart? Obviously not. It was insanely stupid, but I don’t expect that to mean he’s banned from ESPN forever.

As soon as it looks like LaMelo is going to potentially be the top pick next season, I’m sure LaVar will go right back to having a major platform.

Ratings drive everything in the world of entertainment, which is where ESPN operates.

Again, it was a very dumb comment and he should apologize, but let’s not pretend like we won’t be seeing LaVar going forward. We most certainly will be.

I’m pretty much willing to guarantee it.

