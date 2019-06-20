‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau To Star In FX Pilot ‘Gone Hollywood’

“Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will be in FX’s new pilot project “Gone Hollywood.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the show Wednesday afternoon:

Set in 1980, the pilot centers on a group of agents who leave an old-guard firm and found their own agency that skyrockets to industry dominance, disrupting the business and changing movies forever. The fictional characters on the drama will mix with real-life entertainment figures and events.

This sounds awesome, and I’m here for every second of it. Coster-Waldau was incredible as Jaime Lannister in “GoT” for several years. The man knows how to hit home runs when he acts, and was one of the best in the show. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Now, he’s going to be in a TV show about Hollywood agents in the 1980s. I’m picking up some serious “Entourage” vibes, and I say that in the best way possible.

Anything involving “disrupting” Hollywood sounds entertaining, especially if it takes place in the 1980s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (@nikolajwilliamcw) on May 13, 2019 at 4:34pm PDT

There’s no guarantee right now “Gone Hollywood” will even make it to a full series for FX, but I think the odds are certainly high with Coster-Waldau involved. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Series Finale ‘The Iron Throne’ Is A Massive Disappointment)

You don’t bring in star power of that magnitude to throw a series on the shelf instead of airing it and pouring in more resources.

You just don’t.

Check back for more updates on “Gone Hollywood” when we have them. It sounds like a series we’re going to be following very closely.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter