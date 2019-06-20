HBO Writer’s Racial Slur-Filled Tweets Removed By Twitter

A writer for HBO has had several tweets deleted by Twitter because they contained racial slurs directed at an anti-race based reparations writer.

Rae Sanni, who writes for HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” tweeted the following on Wednesday in response to Quillette writer Coleman Hughes’ testimony before Congress opposing racial reparations. (RELATED: Burgess Owens: Democratic Party Should Pay Restitution To Black Americans)

Hughes, a self-identified Democrat and philosophy student at Columbia University was forceful in his advocacy for reparations for former slaves at the time of the Civil War, but opposes it for their descendants, saying:

“Black people don’t need another apology. We need safer neighborhoods and better schools. We need a less punitive criminal justice system. We need affordable health care. And none of these things can be achieved through reparations for slavery.”

The Daily Caller reached out to Twitter to inquire as to whether this tweet was in violation of their Terms of Service, given how often conservatives have fallen afoul of their content moderators for much less offensive content. (RELATED: Trump Says Twitter Should Reinstate All Of The Conservatives It Banned)

Just over an hour after the Caller requested comment, Twitter responded that the tweet was in violation of the rules and had been removed.

Though the initial tweet was removed, several of Sanni’s tweets responding to African-Americans’ outrage at her initial comment calling them the same racial slur remain up.

Cynthia you’re a coon too. https://t.co/iWSNzKkgXx — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) June 20, 2019

You and Kyle are coons. Now what? https://t.co/ZeurDlAJyW — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) June 20, 2019

Having class is for coons, anyway. https://t.co/fkA03tHFH2 — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) June 20, 2019