Jada Pinkett-Smith Admits She Once Had A Threesome

Actress Jada Pinkett-Smith admitted she once had a threesome.

In a preview for her Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk,” Pinkett-Smith answered a viewer question about threesomes, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

“I had a threesome once. I was very, very young,” Pinkett-Smith admitted. “Like, early 20s.”

Her daughter, Willow Smith, was present for the moment and she attempted to cover her eyes as Pinkett-Smith continued answering the question. (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her ‘TMI Moment’ Regarding Porn)

“I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy,” she added. “But I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me.’ But I would think if I was in love with two people, that’s another level.”

“I could see enjoying a threesome then, but I was a kid,” Pinkett-Smith continued. “I was just like, you know, I saw two cute people …”

This isn’t the first time Pinkett-Smith has seemingly over-shared information about her personal life. In May, Pinkett-Smith revealed she once was addicted to porn. She also had that conversation in front of her mother and her daughter.

I can’t decide if it’s a good idea to be that open in front of your children or not. I’m sure it fosters a comfortable environment for your kids to feel like they can be open with you, but I definitely don’t want to know if my mom has ever had a threesome.