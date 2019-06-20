‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Honors Alex Trebek With Donation To Pancreatic Cancer Walk, Organizer Says

“Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer donated over $1,000 to a Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk in honor of host Alex Trebek, an organizer announced.

Trebek told viewers he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in early March. Despite the prognosis, Trebek said he resolved to fight the disease and beat its low survival rate statistics.

“This week, I was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. I’m going to keep working, and with the love and support of family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rates for this disease,” he said. (RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Gives Positive Update On Cancer Diagnosis)

WATCH :

He said his chemotherapy had been effective, shrinking some of his tumors “by more than 50%.” Trebek, who turns 79 on July 22, said he was “near remission” in late May.

The walk will take place in Holzhauer’s hometown of Naperville, Illinois, on July 14. Organizer Ann Zediker said she knew of Holzhauer’s connections to the cause and the location, and had reached out asking him to participate.

He said although he would not be in the area for the event, he would make a donation, Zediker told the Chicago Tribune.

Holzhauer’s donation of $1,109.04 included the message “For Alex Trebek and all other survivors.” The total donation represents the birthday of his daughter, Natasha.

Holzhauer is one of the most formidable “Jeopardy!” contestants to compete in the show’s history. During his 32-game streak, he won $2,462,216 and broke several of the game show’s records, including most money won in a single game with $131,127, according to the show’s James Holzhauer tracker.

His success on the show has earned him the nickname “Jeopardy James,” and he has since amassed a Twitter following of almost 150,000 users.

Follow Alexa on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.