Josh Holloway Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Cast

Josh Holloway will be in the third season of “Yellowstone” on the Paramount Network.

Following the announcement the show would get a third season, it was also revealed by Deadline that the former “Lost” star would be joining the show with Kevin Costner. He’ll be a hedge fund manager with “ambitious plans in Montana.” (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Returns With A Bang In Season 2 Premiere ‘A Thundering’)

Holloway confirmed the news, and said “Yellowstone” was his “favorite” show.

Excited to be working with this amazing group of artists, on my favorite show @Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/1eOaIUcczZ — Josh Holloway (@JoshHolloway) June 19, 2019

Kings stay kings, and “Yellowstone” just can’t stop winning. Season two started Wednesday night with a bang, we get season three confirmed, and now we find out Holloway is going to be joining the crew.

Sign me up immediately. I already loved “Yellowstone,” and it just keeps getting better and better.

For those of you who don’t know, Holloway played Sawyer in “Lost” and was arguably the best character on the show. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

At the very least, Sawyer was the most badass character on the hit ABC show.

I can’t wait to see what the Paramount Network gives us next when it comes to “Yellowstone.” At this point, the standard of excellence has been set so high that I don’t even know what we could get next.

The Holloway addition is absolutely golden. It sounds like he’ll likely have an issue with the Duttons, and he could play the villain role perfectly.

Season two is currently airing and season three will arrive in 2020. It should be outstanding!

