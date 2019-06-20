Lana Del Rey Turns 34 Years Old

June 21 is Lana Del Rey’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together a slideshow of her greatest looks.

Lana Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, is an American singer born in New York City. She attended Fordham University where she studied philosophy and metaphysics.

Lana Del Rey released her first music in 2005 in the form of an extended track called “Rock Me Stable.” Her musical breakthrough didn’t occur until 2011 when two videos of original songs “Video Games” and “Blue Jeans” went viral on Youtube. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Is A Fan Of Lana Del Rey, ‘Listens’ To ‘Anything That She Puts Out’)

In 2012, Lana Del Rey appeared on “Saturday Night Live” to perform her music. Her first major studio album “Born To Die” was released in 2012. It reached number one on music charts in 11 countries and landed the second spot on the Billboard 200. Despite criticism, Lana Del Rey sold 7 million copies worldwide.

Both her 2014 album “Ultraviolence” and her 2017 album “Lust For Life” landed number one spots on Billboard’s Top 200.