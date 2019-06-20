‘Last Chance U’ Returns On Netflix July 19 At Independence Community College

Your first name

The fourth season of Netflix’s hit football show “Last Chance U” will arrive July 19.

Fans will return to Independence Community College with head coach Jason Brown. A short preview for the new season on Netflix doesn’t show much, but it should be enough to get the blood pumping.

Give it a watch below:

Jason Brown and the Indy Pirates are back. Last Chance U: Indy Part 2 launches July 19. #LCUNetflix pic.twitter.com/MyjusJOyq3 — Last Chance U (@LastChanceU) June 18, 2019

Unfortunately for viewers who follow football closely, we all already know what happened to Coach Jason Brown. He resigned from the program after text messages appeared to show him referencing Hitler to a German student-athlete. (RELATED: ‘Last Chance U’ Coach Jason Brown Resigns After Allegedly Using Hitler Reference To German Player)

So, we kind of already know how this season is going to end.

Yet, I’m sure season four is still going to be required viewing. It’s the perfect kind of football content we need to get us through the summer and ready for the upcoming season.

When the first two seasons came out, I binge-watched both of them in a weekend. I have no regrets. If you love football, then this show is pretty much a drug.

Make sure to tune in July 19 to see what happens, and to find out whether or not we’ll get to see Coach Brown’s final moments with the programs.

It should be incredibly exciting.

