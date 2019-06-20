Filming For ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Put On Hold After Tragic Death

Reality star Lisa Vanderpump has halted filming of her reality show “Vanderpump Rules” after the sudden death of her mother.

Vanderpump’s mother, Jean, reportedly passed away Monday in England, according to a report published Thursday by Daily Mail.

The past months have not been the easiest for Vanderpump and ultimately contributed to her decision to leave the reality show “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.”

“This has hit Lisa very hard and she is shocked by her mother’s sudden death,” a source told the outlet. “Lisa has not had an easy past 14 months. In April of 2018 her brother Mark committed suicide rocking her family to its core.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle Wanted To Be A British Reality Star Before Meeting Prince Harry)

“She then had to deal with a tumultuous season on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ which ultimately led to her stopping filming and eventually quitting the show as she was tired of being bullied by the other cast members,” the source continued.

Vanderpump’s representative confirmed the death of her mother to Daily Mail, but Vanderpump was not available to comment.

Vanderpump revealed her decision to leave the reality show “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” earlier this month after she decided to miss the filming of the reunion after the last season.