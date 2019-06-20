Martha McSally Is Not Impressed With Roy Moore: ‘This Place Has Enough Creepy Old Men’

Republican and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore announced a second Senate run Thursday, and within hours, members of his own party had publicly denounced him.

After fueling speculation for weeks, Moore officially announced his campaign at a Montgomery event, joining former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, state Rep. Bradley Byrne and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill in the growing primary field.

“I believe in America,” Roy Moore said at his Senate campaign launch in Montgomery, Alabama. “I fought for our country in Vietnam. I fought for our country in its laws as chief justice. I fought for morality to preserve our moral institutions. And I’m ready to do it again” pic.twitter.com/pEUxP1XA1r — POLITICO (@politico) June 20, 2019

And while Moore may have an advantage in the polls thus far, a number of Republicans — including President Donald Trump — have spoken out against him, warning him not to run.

…If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories. Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating….Judges and Supreme Court Justices! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. responded to Moore’s announcement Thursday, tweeting, “This is pure fake news. I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process.” (RELATED: ‘If You Actually Care About MAGA’: Trump Jr. Sends A Clear Message To Roy Moore)

This is pure fake news. I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process. https://t.co/pjfDKfoIO0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2019

Arizona Senator Martha McSally didn’t hold back either. “Give me a break,” she said, referencing the allegations that derailed his last senate run, claiming that he had engaged in inappropriate behavior toward younger women. “This place has enough creepy old men.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also said that the party would actively work against Moore’s campaign.

MCCONNELL just now: “We’ll be opposing Roy Moore vigorously.” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 20, 2019

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (S.D.) agreed, adding, “There will be a lot of efforts made to ensure that we have a nominee other than him.”

