New Orleans Pelicans Pick Zion Williamson First Overall In The NBA Draft

Zion Williamson was the first pick of the 2019 NBA draft Thursday night when the New Orleans Pelicans selected him.

Everybody, and I think everybody, saw this coming. The freak of nature was predicted to be the top pick since he dominated at Duke and the rest of the field really wasn’t overly close.

Now, we’ll have to see how Zion’s skills translate to the NBA. For anybody who watched him play for the Blue Devils, I think we all expect him to dominate.

Even as a young man, he had a type of athleticism that is almost hard to comprehend. He doesn’t jump as much as he just soars through the air. (RELATED: Pelicans Trade Anthony Davis To The Lakers For Lonzo Ball And More)

When he elevates, you best just get out of his way.

All things considered, this was a pretty anti-dramatic draft for the teams at the top. Everybody, and I mean absolutely everybody with a functioning brain knew what was going to happen tonight.

Zion Williamson is just too great for the Pelicans to even think about passing on.

It’s going to be a lot of fun following his career in the NBA. He’s going to be a star.

