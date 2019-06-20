NRA Suspends Chris Cox, Alleges He Took Part In ‘Coup’ Attempt. He Says Claims Against Him Are ‘Patently False’

The National Rifle Association suspended chief lobbyist Chris Cox, alleging he participated in a coup attempt against CEO Wayne LaPierre, according to court documents.

The gun-rights behemoth said Cox’s text messages and emails with a board member show an apparent attempt to oust CEO Wayne LaPierre, reported The New York Times on Thursday, noting the full context was unclear.

The allegations were disclosed in the latest chapter of the NRA’s ongoing management saga: a lawsuit the gun group filed against former president Oliver North in response to his alleged attempts to collect legal fees related to his litigation as well as a Senate Finance Committee probe.

“The allegations against me are offensive and patently false. For over 24 years I have been a loyal and effective leader in this organization. My efforts have always been focused on serving the members of the National Rifle Association, and I will continue to focus all of my energy on carrying out our core mission of defending the Second Amendment,” Cox said in a statement.

The New York Times is reporting that the Brewer law firm has filed another lawsuit on behalf of the NRA which claims NRA-ILA head Chris Cox was part of the plan to oust Wayne LaPierre. Cox denies the allegation. https://t.co/W3nVYtlrkc — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 20, 2019

Cox has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, as was his top aide, Scott Christman, NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam told The NYT.

The news comes after a period of feuding and litigation between the NRA and its longtime marketing partner, Ackerman-McQueen, and between LaPierre and North.

Much of the feuding started after rumors of financial mismanagement were revealed in a detailed New Yorker article April 17 that described LaPierre’s large expense requirements as well as the group’s considerable legal tab. (RELATED: Col. Allen West Goes After NRA: CEO LaPierre Should Resign, President Meadows Is ‘A Liar’)

A public power struggle between LaPierre and North came to a head during the group’s annual meeting in Indianapolis on April 27, with North refusing to run for another term.

The NRA did not immediately return The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Cox could not immediately be reached directly for comment.

