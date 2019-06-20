Ocasio-Cortez Sparks Media Outrage Over Incendiary Comments

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sparked outrage in recent days with her Instagram post in which she compared the detention centers at the southern border to concentration camps.

The media was instantly divided on this, with not all liberal outlets supporting her assessment.

Anchors within the same outlets were in disagreement on the validity of her comparison, some saying her words delegitimized the severity of the atrocities that occurred at the Nazi controlled concentration camps during WWII. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez On Illegal Immigrants: ‘I Don’t Care If You’re Documented Or You’re Undocumented’)

Ocasio-Cortez reportedly responded by giving the definition of what a concentration camp is saying, “the academic definition of concentration camps are targeting a community and putting them in detention camps without a trial. And that’s what the government is doing, that’s what the Trump administration is doing and it’s a pretty open and closed definition.”

Tune in to see how the media has been reacting to her comments.

And check out more of Caitlin McFall’s reports and the new series, The Daily Caller Explains.

YouTube’s Sinister Pedophile Community Continues To Flourish

Fact Check: Did Every Senate Democrat Who Voted Against The Born Alive Bill Receive Donations From Planned Parenthood?

Is Cannabis The Cash Crop Of The Future?

Fact Check: Ilhan Omar Says It’s A ‘Myth’ That Transgender Women Have A ‘Competitive Advantage’ In Powerlifting

Cutting Through The Politics That Have Swallowed The Climate Change Debate

The Reality Of Sex Trafficking At The US-Mexico Border