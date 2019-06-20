Watch The Trailer For The New Netflix Movie ‘Point Blank’ With Frank Grillo And Anthony Mackie

Netflix’s new movie “Point Blank” with Frank Grillo and Anthony Mackie looks awesome.

The plot, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is, “When his pregnant wife is kidnapped and held as collateral, Paul, an ER nurse, must team with the badly injured career criminal and murder suspect under his charge in order to save the lives of his wife and unborn child. Pitted against rival gangs and a deadly ring of corrupt cops, the unlikely duo find a way to survive together in the fight of their lives.”

Judging from the trailer, there are going to be a ton of bodies that hit the floor in this one as Mackie hunts for his kidnapped wife with the help of Grillo. (RELATED: ‘Ozark’ Season 3 Isn’t Expected To Be On Netflix Until 2020)

Give it a watch below.

You always have to love movies that involve killing absolutely everybody involved. That’s something we’re all about.

Let the bullets fly, let the bad guys hit the ground and let us soak up every single moment of the action. If that doesn’t get you excited then you just don’t understand great entertainment.

Netflix just keeps hitting home runs and it’s a great thing for the fans. “Highwaymen” was awesome, “Ozark” is outstanding, “The Ranch” is must watch content and there are plenty of other great examples.

The streaming service has done an insanely impressive job of producing topnotch content.

Tune in July 12 to watch “Point Blank” on Netflix. It looks like it’s about to be very solid.

