Porn Stars Protest Instagram Because Of ‘Inconsistency’ In The Rules

Porn stars let it be known they’re not too happy with Instagram and held a protest at the company’s headquarters.

The Guardian reported the following on the Wednesday protest:

Dozens of adult performers picketed outside of Instagram’s Silicon Valley headquarters over guidelines about photos containing nudity. The inconsistency of the rules, they say, has led to hundreds of thousands of account suspensions and is imperiling their livelihoods. Adult performers led the protest on Wednesday, but other users including artists, sex workers, queer activists, sex education platforms and models say they have been affected by the platform’s opaque removal system.

This is the kind of content I’m here for. This is what America is all about. In this country, if you’re not happy with something, then you protest. Those are the rules, and we should celebrate porn stars exercising their freedom that so many great men fought to defend. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

As somebody who knows porn stars (no need to make a huge deal out of it), I stand with these women and the First Amendment. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Right now, Instagram doesn’t allow full on nudity. I’m not weighing in on whether or not they should, but let’s not pretend like women posting revealing photos hasn’t boosted the social media platform’s standing. It most certainly has. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

What I will say for sure is that I stand with anybody who loves the First Amendment, and that includes porn stars protesting Instagram and whatever rules they might not like. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

If you don’t support their right to protest, then do you even love America? You know who else hates protesting? The communists in North Korea and China. Do you really want to be on the same side as they are? (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I didn’t think so.

Is Instagram likely to change their rules based off of a protest by some porn stars? Probably not. I’d be shocked if they did, but that’s not the point.

The point is: in this country we defend the rights of all Americans, especially good looking women. Either get on board or get out of the way.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter