Vote: Which Rendition Of The National Anthem Bombed The Most?

“The Star-Spangled Banner” is celebrated as the most important song in American history, however, several renditions throughout history have been botched by numerous pre-game performers.

Singers and celebrities have often failed after trying to put their own personal spin on the national anthem, being booed and mocked by the entire crowd. Other unfortunate singers have simply forgotten the words to the great song or skipped lines without even noticing their own mistakes. (RELATED: ‘Last Chance U’ Returns On Netflix July 19 At Independence Community College)

Standing in front of thousands of anxious people waiting for the game to start can be a bit stressful, especially in the case of these seven celebrities, whose singing careers took a massive blow with their brutal performances.

Awkward pauses, missed lines, screeching voices, menacing laughter, hand signals, and many more crazy mistakes can be found in each and every performance on the list, some even doing a combination of all of them.

It should be noted that their bravery for even getting up there to perform is worthy of an applause, but you have to deliver a solid performance or you are subject to ridicule.

Vote below to let us know which “singing” performance was the worst.