‘Riverdale’ Will Honor Luke Perry In Season 4 Premiere

“Riverdale” will have a special tribute for Luke Perry when the show returns for season four in the fall.

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted Wednesday night there would be “a tribute to our fallen friend” in the 58th episode, which is titled “In Memoriam.” According to Page Six, that episode will be the season four premiere. (RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Needs A Lot More Sex And Violence If It Wants To Be Successful)

Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred. pic.twitter.com/MH7xOjNyDu — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 19, 2019

Perry, who also starred in “Beverly Hills” and “90210,” died in early March at the age of 52 from a stroke after decades as a successful figure in Hollywood. He also played a huge role on “Riverdale” as Archie’s father Fred.

It only makes sense for the show to honor him in a major way. I’d be shocked if they didn’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riverdale (@thecwriverdale) on Mar 4, 2019 at 11:23am PST

It’ll also be fascinating to see what the show does going forward now that a major character has to go away forever.

Shows don’t exactly plan for a major actor to die from a stroke while developing longterm plans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riverdale (@thecwriverdale) on May 23, 2019 at 9:02am PDT

I have no doubt “Riverdale” will continue forward as a strong show, but there’s just no replacing a guy like Perry.

He was a superstar before The CW show, and he was outstanding in his final role as Archie’s father.

You can catch “Riverdale” season four on The CW in October.

