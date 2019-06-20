Rockets Reportedly Tried To Trade Chris Paul To The Knicks

The Houston Rockets apparently tried to ship Chris Paul to the New York Knicks.

There had been recent rumors that the star point guard wanted to be traded, but his people quickly shot those down. He might not want to be traded, but the Rockets tried to see if the Knicks would trade for him, according to The Ringer. (RELATED: Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey Says Chris Paul Hasn’t Asked To Be Traded)

The Knicks “refused” to take the 34-year-old point guard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Paul (@cp3) on Apr 12, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

As I stated when talking about Paul potentially wanting to be traded, I’m not sure who is going to take an aging point guard with more than $100 million left on his deal.

That’s not exactly an appealing proposition at all. In fact, there are few ideas I can think of that would be honestly worse.

That’s not to say Paul isn’t still talented. He is, but taking on a gigantic contract for a player on the wrong side of 30 just isn’t a wise move.

Paul is almost certainly still going to be on Houston’s roster when the next season starts. He’s not going anywhere. He’s one of the top-two players on the team, and his contract is simply too large to dump.

James Harden and Paul will be in the backcourt together for the next several years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Paul (@cp3) on Feb 20, 2019 at 5:56pm PST

The Knicks don’t make a ton of smart moves, but passing on Chris Paul is certainly one.

