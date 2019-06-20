Sanders: ‘Corporate’ Democrats Are ‘Anybody But Bernie’

Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that the “corporate wing of the Democratic Party” is out to get him because they don’t have the stomach for real economic change in America.

“The cat is out of the bag, The corporate wing of the Democratic Party is publicly ‘anybody but Bernie.’ They know our progressive agenda for Medicare for All, breaking up big banks, taking on drug companies and raising wages is the real threat to the billionaire class,” Sanders tweeted.

The cat is out of the bag. The corporate wing of the Democratic Party is publicly “anybody but Bernie.” They know our progressive agenda of Medicare for All, breaking up big banks, taking on drug companies and raising wages is the real threat to the billionaire class. https://t.co/zimci7JRO6 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 19, 2019

Sanders was responding to an article in Politico that apparently found those same “corporate” Democrats are flocking to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is vying for the Democratic presidential nomination with Sanders. Warren, who has always been identified with the party’s progressive wing, supports reparations for slavery embraces many of the policies that Sanders endorses — specifically Medicare for All. She co-sponsored the bill with Sanders and the two even stood together at a rally celebrating the policy. (RELATED: Bernie Calls Trump ‘Racist,’ ‘Sexist,’ ‘Homophobe,’ ‘Xenophobe’ And ‘Religious Bigot’ After Orlando Rally)

Nonetheless, Warren is being re-evaluated by some moderate Democrats, according to liberal think tank Third Way that is meeting in South Carolina this week to discuss whom the Democrats need to nominate for president in order to placate mainstream voters.

“One is a Democratic capitalist narrative,” Third Way co-founder Matt Bennett told Politico in reference to Warren. “The other is a socialist narrative.” (RELATED: The Key To Winning In 2020 Will Be Properly Explaining Socialism, Says Bernie Sanders)

Although Third Way isn’t endorsing Warren or any other Democratic candidate for president, the group actually threw a political knife in Warren’s back when it slammed the senator in a 2013 column, Politico noted: “Nothing would be more disastrous for Democrats” than to adhere to Warren’s brand of economic populism, wrote two of the think tank’s leaders in a piece that drew condemnation from progressives.

Sanders was leading the pack of Democratic hopefuls before former Vice President Joe Biden declared his candidacy. Since then, Sanders has watched his numbers slowly melt, with Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg rising as the beneficiaries of that falling support.

Follow David on Twitter