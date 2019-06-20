South Carolina’s Football Schedule Rated As The Toughest In The Country

South Carolina’s football schedule is apparently the toughest in America for the upcoming season.

Athlon ranked it as the hardest in the schedule, and it’s hard to disagree with. They play Alabama at Georgia, Florida at Texas A&M, and then finish out the season against Clemson.

They also have games against Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and North Carolina. That’s a very rough nine game slate. Hell, if Vanderbilt is even halfway decent, they’ll have 10 solid games.

I generally like making fun of the SEC for their over-hyped schedules, but there’s no doubt this one for the Gamecocks is as real as it gets. (RELATED: South Carolina Quarterback Jake Bentley Announces That He’ll Return To School)

For their tier one games, they’ll be lucky if they win one or two of those. They could easily end up dropping half of their tier two games as well.

South Carolina might have Jake Bentley under center, but they could be in for a brutal 2019 campaign with this kind of schedule waiting for them.

With those kinds of games waiting to be played, is there a real chance South Carolina doesn’t even go .500? I see several losses just waiting for them, and I’m not saying that because I hate the SEC.

I’m saying it because it’s a fact.

I know some South Carolina fans. They’re good people. They enjoy life and drinking. They’re grade-A in my book, but I’m afraid they’re in for a very rough 2019.

Best of luck to them, but I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for a bunch of wins.

