Do You Support Reparations For Slavery?

Though formerly a fringe position, the popularity of slavery reparations as a campaign issue has exploded this campaign cycle.

Several Democratic presidential candidates have endorsed the idea of using taxpayer money in an effort to rectify the injustices of American slavery.

Join TheDCNF’s Matt Miller as he heads to the 2019 Poor People’s Campaign forum in Washington, D.C., to ask people how they feel about reparations, and how much they would be willing to pay.

Watch some of the Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the latest videos from TheDCNF Video Team:

DC Restaurant Workers Protesting

9/11 First Responder Gives His Final Message

AOC: When I Said Concentration Camps I Didn’t Mean Nazis

Republican Lawmaker Booed Over Slavery Reparations

Who Has A Bigger Turnout? 9 Candidates or Donald Trump?

Burgess Owens Destroys Dem’s Reparations Narrative

Slave Reparations: Danny Glover Speaks

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.