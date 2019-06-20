Ninth Circuit Lifts Injunctions On Title X Abortion Restrictions In Major Win For Trump Admin

An appeals court lifted all injunctions Thursday against the Trump administration’s restrictions on Title X abortion funding, allowing the policy to be implemented while the case proceeds.

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted national injunctions imposed by judges in Washington in Oregon, as well as a California statewide injunction, arguing the U.S. Supreme Court has already upheld similar rules, according to Politico. The Trump administration’s new rules bar Title X funding from clinics that perform abortions or make abortion referrals.

“Absent a stay, HHS will be forced to allow taxpayer dollars to be spent in a manner that it has concluded violates the law, as well as the Government’s important policy interest in ensuring that taxpayer dollars do not go to fund or subsidize abortions,” the panel of three Republican-appointed judges wrote in a 3-0 opinion.

Organizations which perform abortions and make abortion referrals will now have to do so in entirely separate buildings from those which receive Title X federal funds.

The new rules will also allow federal funding to go to faith-based clinics that promote natural family planning or abstinence-only methods for the first time in the program’s history, Politico reports. (RELATED: Ben Sasse Calls Out 2020 Dems, Says They Cater To Planned Parenthood)

The rule will allow the Trump administration to strip federal funding of any clinic that fails to comply with the new Title X regulations. The move will potentially cost Planned Parenthood “tens of millions of federal family planning dollars.”

Politico called the ruling a “major blow” for the abortion industry. Major pro-abortion groups have been intensely critical of the new restrictions.

“The Trump-Pence administration’s gag rule is unethical, illegal, and harmful to public health,” Wen said in a tweet, “and Planned Parenthood will not stand for this attack on millions of people across the country. We will immediately seek emergency relief from the Court of Appeals.“

“If this new rule takes effect, it will devastate the only federal family planning program and the people who rely on it,” the American Civil Liberties Union said in a tweet. “We’re considering all options in response to today’s ruling, to ensure people are able to get the care they need.

