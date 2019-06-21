Andrew Weissmann, Known As Mueller’s ‘Pit Bull,’ Reportedly Has A Book Deal

Andrew Weissmann, a top prosecutor on the special counsel’s team, has a book deal with a major publisher, The New York Times is reporting.

Weissmann, who was known as special counsel Robert Mueller’s “pit bull,” will write about his work on the Russia probe, a publishing executive told The Times.

Random House acquired rights to the book, which is the first announced for any of the prosecutors who worked for Mueller on his 22-month long investigation. News of the deal could heighten pressure for Mueller to testify publicly about the Russia probe. Democratic lawmakers have said that they will subpoena Mueller if necessary.

A report of the investigation said that prosecutors were unable to establish that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Weissmann, who served as chief of the Justice Department’s criminal fraud section before joining Mueller’s team, was the lead prosecutor on the case against Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman who was convicted of money laundering and bank fraud related to consulting work he did for Ukraine.

Weissmann became a major target of Trump supporters, who accused the special counsel’s team of having an anti-Trump bias. Weissmann donated $6,600 to the DNC and Hillary Clinton and Obama campaigns. He also attended an election night party for Clinton at the Javits Center in New York City. (RELATED: Mueller’s ‘Pit Bull’ Attended Hillary’s Election Night Party)

In a Dec. 7, 2018 tweet, Trump went after Weissmann over his “horrible and vicious prosecutorial past.”

Weissmann also came under scrutiny for a meeting he had with reporters from The Associated Press about Manafort before the special counsel was appointed. Weissmann convened the meeting with DOJ and FBI officials on April 11, 2017.

Manafort’s lawyers questioned whether Weissmann disclosed secret grand jury information during the meeting.

