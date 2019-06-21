AOC Should Talk Less, Listen More And Read A Few History Books

WATCH:

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has yet to apologize for her recent concentration camp comparison or even recognize why it was wrong.

It probably wouldn’t be a bad idea for the freshman to talk less, listen more and read a few history books while she’s at it– I’m sure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would second that.

The immigration detention centers along the Southern border are nothing like concentration camps. This type of rhetoric is not only divisive, it’s reckless, insensitive and it just shows how naive the congresswoman really is. (Liberals Defend Aoc’s Description of Migrant Detention Centers as ‘Concentration Camps’.)

The good news is: It’s never too late to learn, grow and mature.

It’s also never too late to apologize.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow Stephanie Hamill on Twitter