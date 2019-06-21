Justin Bieber’s Agent Is In Talks With Dana White And Ari Emanuel About Potential Tom Cruise Fight

Talks are apparently actually underway for a potential fight between Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise.

We already knew Dana White was potentially down with setting it up after the star musician challenged Cruise on Twitter. Now, it sounds like some early talks are actually happening.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

TMZ reported the following details Thursday:

We’ve learned last Friday, Ari Emanuel, the co-CEO of the William Morris Endeavor agency that owns UFC — called Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, and then conferenced in Dana White. Ari said this would be an epic fight that needed to happen, and Dana chimed in that he was “100%” down with it. We’re told Scooter then made it clear … Justin would absolutely fight if Tom wanted to do it.

Is this actually going to happen? I still think it’s unlikely, but the ball is clearly rolling. If it does happen, there is going to be a gigantic amount of money to be made.

People love big time fights. They just do, and it really doesn’t matter if it’s just a spectacle or not. Look no further than the Floyd Mayweather fight with Conor McGregor for an example.

That fight was the definition of a spectacle, but it was awesome with a lot of money to be made.

I initially said Cruise and Bieber could get $20 million or more. If this actually happens and it gets hyped, that might honestly be the floor.

The numbers could get even higher. Hell, is it really unreasonable to think it could get as high as $50 million each? I think that number could be in play.

I’d buy the fight in a heartbeat, and I think a lot of other people would too. It’d just be too good to pass up.

Sound off in the comments with who you think would win. I’m all in on Cruise, and I’m guessing most of you will agree.

