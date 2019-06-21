REPORT: Cardi B Indicted On Charges Stemming From Strip Club Brawl

A grand jury indicted Cardi B on multiple charges stemming from a brawl at a New York City strip club.

Cardi has been indicted of 14 charges including two felonies, according to a report published Friday by TMZ. Police arrested Cardi B back in October of 2018 after she allegedly ordered attacks on two strip club bartenders.

The two women, Jade and Baddie G., claimed they were injured after Cardi B’s team threw chairs and bottles at them. The brawl originally occurred in August after Cardi accused one of the bartenders of sleeping with her baby daddy Offset. (RELATED: Cardi B Rejects Plea Deal Following Strip Club Brawl)

The 14 charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment. The two felony charges are attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury.

Cardi B rejected a plea deal back in April of 2019 that would have had her plead guilty to a single misdemeanor. In return she would have been released on a conditional discharge. Prosecutors reportedly convened a grand jury due to information found during the investigation, but would not be specific, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, Cardi B appeared at the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards in Beverly Hills where she won Songwriter of the Year.