‘Do The World A Favor’: George Conway Tells Trump To Resign After Aborting Iran Strike

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband wants President Donald Trump to resign after the president nixed a planned military strike against Iran.

“Trump didn’t realize UNTIL TEN MINUTES BEFOREHAND that a planned airstrike would kill over a hundred people and would therefore be grossly disproportionate to the loss of a UAV?” George Conway wrote in a tweet Friday. “To say this is amateur hour would defame amateurs.”

He was responding to a Friday morning tweet from Trump, who told his followers he called off the strike after learning it could kill more than 100 people. George Conway, who has a long-history of criticizing the president, argued that Trump is “more of an idiot than people think” if he was not aware of a possible death count before asking.

“Resign. If you didn’t know this until it was almost too late, you’re even more of an idiot than people think you are. Do the country and the world a favor. Go back to real estate, where the worst you can do is kill banks,” George Conway said in a later comment on the thread. (RELATED: President Trump Rips George Conway: ‘Total Loser!’)

Resign. If you didn’t know this until it was almost too late, you’re even more of an idiot than people think you are. Do the country and the world a favor. Go back to real estate, where the worst you can do is kill banks. https://t.co/k7z9KW4Elt — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 21, 2019

Iranian officials said Friday that the U.S. president warned them that an attack was imminent. “In his message, Trump said he was against any war with Iran and wanted to talk to Tehran about various issues,” one Iranian official told reporters.

A strike would have been in response to an Iranian surface-to-air missile downing a U.S. Navy drone Thursday. Iran says the unmanned aircraft had wandered into Iranian airspace while the U.S. military insists the drone was in international airspace.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.