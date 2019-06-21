Infighting And Identity Politics Is Tearing Democrats Apart

On today’s podcast we talk about the prospect of a retaliatory military strike against Iran, who is for and against it and why, and why it matters. We also get into the infighting in the Democratic Party and how it’s fueled by the identity politics liberals have been pushing on everyone else for past few years. Then we interview Republican National Committee Spokeswoman Liz Harrington about the upcoming election, the Democratic field, and the prospects of retaking the House.

Will the United State retaliate against Iran for shooting down a drone and recent attacks on tankers? Should we? There are a lot of opinions on both sides of those questions. We dig through them all to make sense of the mess.

Democratic candidates are still piling on Joe Biden over his latest gaffe of bragging about how he was able to work with racist Democrats when he first entered the Senate. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle did her best to defend Biden from criticism from Bernie Sanders in a hilarious bit of Democrat on Democrat griping everyone should hear.

Cory Booker not only doesn’t want to be Biden’s running mate, he doesn’t think any man should be. In the spirit of “diversity,” Booker wants a woman on the ticket. Whatever happened to the idea of picking whoever was most qualified for the job, regardless of any irrelevant factors? Democrats killed that idea, now everything is about checking irrelevant boxes in the “Woke Olympics.”

Politico has a piece on how LGBTQ Hollywood is giving to Mayor Pete Buttigieg campaign money, but they’re not giving exclusively to him. The tone is typical liberal identity politics – ideas don’t matter as much as irrelevant characteristics like sexual orientation. We get into all of it and how it’s simmering just below the surface and could cause all kinds of problems for Democrats going forward.

