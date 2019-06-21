Fan Chugs Beer Out Of A Shoe During CFL Game Between Ottawa And Saskatchewan

One CFL fan put on an impressive drinking display Thursday night during a game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Ottawa Redblacks.

A fan poured out a beer into a shoe, and proceeded to hammer it home without any trouble at all. We know great beer drinking when we see it, and this one didn’t disappoint at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Watch the awesome video below.

The ol’ CFL shoe beer… back at it again for another season! #JayAndDan pic.twitter.com/Bwi2DJxAtb — #JayAndDan (@JayAndDan) June 21, 2019

They say Canadians love their beer. I don’t know if they love it as much as we do, but that guy had no problem chugging one from a shoe.

Every Canadian I know loves to party. It’s kind of their thing. There are some fun rednecks to the north of our border, and this dude’s spirit is what I love about their country.

Most people enjoy drinking from the can. Not this guy. He had to go all out. He had to hammer it from a shoe!

With the NFL season only a couple months away, I kind of feel like this guy is putting Americans on notice. We can’t let a friendly Canadian beat us when it comes to drinking beer, right?

Just can’t let it happen.

I expect to see plenty of Americans during the NFL season now chugging beer from shoes. I don’t care if you like it or not.

The Canadians have done it, and it was awesome. Now, we must remind the world who is truly on top. We love our friendly neighbors to the north, but we don’t love them enough to let them beat us in a beer chugging competition.

Stay tuned for September. American football fans will be ready to show up and show out in the beer drinking department.

