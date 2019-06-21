FBI Raids DC Councilman Jack Evans’ Home

FBI agents raided Washington, D.C., Councilman Jack Evans’ home Friday after he announced Thursday he would be stepping down as chairman of the Metro Board.

Prosecutors did not say what they were searching for, but Evans is currently under investigation over accusations that he abused his position on the D.C. Council as well as on the board of Metro for personal gain, WTOP reported. Court documents related to the search will most likely not be released, according to agents.

NEW: Jack Evans will resign from #WMATA Board effective at end of next Thursday’s meeting following ethics investigation and backlash. Evans tells me he’s staying on #DC Council https://t.co/ONnuO1F1Jj pic.twitter.com/bf0IhkR1Kv — Max Smith (@amaxsmith) June 20, 2019

Evans, a Democrat, released a letter Thursday announcing he would resign from the Metro Board on June 27. He was not originally planning on seeking another term as chairman of the board. He was also found to have violated conflict of interest rules and has agreed to update disclosure forms. (RELATED: D.C. City Council Overrides Mayor’s Veto To Decriminalize Fare Evasion)

Documents came out Wednesday evening that indicated investigators found Evans had allegedly knowingly violated ethics rules, The Washington Post reported.

D.C. police had caution tape around Evans‘ Georgetown home and a section of the street had been blocked off, FOX 5 DC reported. FBI agents exited his home with several boxes according to Melanie Alnwick, a FOX 5 reporter.

It would have been up to the D.C. Council to remove Evans if he had not resigned. The Metro Board is not allowed to do so, according to WTOP. Evans had previously been reprimanded for violations. Evans allegedly admitted he was in the wrong, according to FOX 5.

