A Cleaning Crew Discovered An Abandoned Fetus Shoved In The Plane’s Toilet

A cleaning crew in South Africa discovered the abandoned body of a fetus Friday clogging the toilet of a plane.

Passengers were boarding an early morning flight from King Shaka International Airport in Durban to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg when the cleaning crew discovered the fetus, according to The South African.

The discovery caused passengers to be removed from the plane.

“FlySafair regrets to confirm a tragic finding aboard one of our aircraft this morning…Upon final preparations of the waste management system for the departure of flight, our technical crew discovered what appeared to be an abandoned foetus within the system,” FlySafair said in a statement.

The publication confirmed that police are investigating the incident.

“We will be doing everything within our power to aid authorities in the necessary investigations and thank our loyal customers for their patience with the resultant delay,” said Kirby Gordon, Head of Sales and Distribution at FlySafair.

In a statement issued Friday morning, FlySafair said that the incident prevented the aircraft from completing the flight.

TRAVEL UPDATE: FA 411 from Durban to Johannesburg – https://t.co/psFGnv52mf — FlySafair (@FlySafair) June 21, 2019

“FlySafair regrets to inform customers of a delay to flight FA411 this morning from Durban to Johannesburg,” the airline said in the statement.

“Upon final checks of the waste management system our teams encountered a finding which requires formal investigation from technical teams and police authorities,” the statement added.

“FlySafair thanks our customers for their understanding and for allowing us to put address this matter first. As the most punctual airline in the country, it pains us to delay flights, but unfortunately, this is a matter that requires immediate attention.”

The airline also clarified that passengers would be given alternative flights.

South African law requires that fetal remains be buried if the fetus has passed at least 28 weeks’ gestation, according to The South African.