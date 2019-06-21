Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Rocks Mustache In Team Photo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants everybody to know he’s a super cool dude.

For the team’s photo, the Super Bowl champion rocked a gigantic mustache. You can take a look at the absurd photo. (RELATED: Woman Goes Viral For Awful Chugging Attempt. Is She Still Better Than Aaron Rodgers?)

Aaron Rodgers new headshot makes you think he knows how to chug beer. pic.twitter.com/DRy2esIoiw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 20, 2019

Does that look like a guy who can’t chug beer to you? Didn’t think so. That mustache is proof he can drink beer with the best of them, right?

Certainly, that’s not the face of a guy who got embarrassed in front of the whole country when it came to chugging beer.

There’s just no way that guy does anything other than crush beers.

Are you all catching my sarcasm? I’m pouring it on. It should be dripping through your computer screen. To paraphrase legendary hockey coach Herb Brooks, if he thinks that mustache is going to make us all forget, he’s got another thing coming.

Rodgers can try to be comedic and look like a bro all he wants, but he’s not fooling a single person. I’ll dedicate my life to reminding the world he can’t drink beer if that’s what it takes.

To quote Brooks once again, don’t think I won’t do it.

I can’t wait to watch the Packers fall into chaos again this season. It’s going to be glorious.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter