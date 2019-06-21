Groups Of Haitian Migrants Arrested At Border Everyday Over One Week

U.S. Border Patrol Agents deployed at the Del Rio Station in Texas arrested nearly 200 Haitian migrants attempting to illegally cross the border over the course over a week.

Agents reportedly arrested increasingly larger groups of Haitian migrants each day since June 11, totaling 180 migrant arrest, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The first group of 14 Haitian migrants was apprehended at the Del Rio Station, with the largest apprehended group so far being 44 Haitian migrants on June 17.

The Del Rio sector previously apprehended a total of only 17 Haitians since October 1, 2018, according to the agency.(RELATED: Trump Replacing Top Immigration Chief With Ken Cuccinelli)

The total number of apprehensions at the Del Rio sector in 2019 amounts to 36,000, more than double the number of apprehensions from all of 2018. As much as 80% of apprehensions involve migrants from 44 countries other than Mexico, according to CBP.

“Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended immigrants from 44 countries around the world,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said, according to Fox 5.

“Our agents, along with the assistance of our DHS partners, continue to meet each new challenge as the ongoing humanitarian crisis evolves,” he said.

Hundreds of illegal immigrants in migrant caravans headed towards the border have criminal records in the U.S., according to Department of Homeland Security documents. One caravan that was on the move to the border in October 2018 had 660 criminal record holding migrants of its total 8,000, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

U.S Customs and Border Protection was unavailable for comment by the time of publishing.

