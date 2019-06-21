US

Groups Of Haitian Migrants Arrested At Border Everyday Over One Week

Border Patrol agent Frank Pino (L) is pictured with two migrants who presented themselves to the Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas on May 16, 2019. - "It's heart breaking, you know, I'm a father. I have two children. These guys out here, they are here with their kids," Pino said, "I kind of put myself in their position, and you know, would I do the same thing they're doing? Escaping violence or fleeing their countries, it's a hard decision, but I took an oath as a Border Patrol agent, my main priority is protecting this border, protecting this fence, and making sure that we identify for the security of my community where I live in El Paso, Texas. That's important to me." About 1,100 migrants from Central America and other countries are crossing into the El Paso border sector each day. Pino, public information officer for the Border Patrol, says that Border Patrol resources and personel are being stretched by the ongoing migrant crisis, and that the real targets of the Border Patrol are slipping through the cracks. (Photo by Paul Ratje / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL RATJE/AFP/Getty Images)

Matt M. Miller Contributor

U.S. Border Patrol Agents deployed at the Del Rio Station in Texas arrested nearly 200 Haitian migrants attempting to illegally cross the border over the course over a week.

Agents reportedly arrested increasingly larger groups of Haitian migrants each day since June 11, totaling 180 migrant arrest, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The first group of 14 Haitian migrants was apprehended at the Del Rio Station, with the largest apprehended group so far being 44 Haitian migrants on June 17.

The Del Rio sector previously apprehended a total of only 17 Haitians since October 1, 2018, according to the agency.(RELATED: Trump Replacing Top Immigration Chief With Ken Cuccinelli)

SUNLAND PARK, NM - JUNE 04: U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback are seen as they patrol near the United States and Mexico border on June 04, 2019 in Sunland Park, New Mexico. In recent months, U.S. immigration officials have seen a surge in the number of asylum seekers arriving at the border. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The total number of apprehensions at the Del Rio sector in 2019 amounts to 36,000, more than double the number of apprehensions from all of 2018. As much as 80% of apprehensions involve migrants from 44 countries other than Mexico, according to CBP.

“Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended immigrants from 44 countries around the world,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said, according to Fox 5.

“Our agents, along with the assistance of our DHS partners, continue to meet each new challenge as the ongoing humanitarian crisis evolves,” he said.

Hundreds of illegal immigrants in migrant caravans headed towards the border have criminal records in the U.S., according to Department of Homeland Security documents. One caravan that was on the move to the border in October 2018 had 660 criminal record holding migrants of its total 8,000, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

U.S Customs and Border Protection was unavailable for comment by the time of publishing.

