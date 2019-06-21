Kim Kardashian Does Bizarre Photoshoot For Vogue Japan

Kim Kardashian’s Vogue Japan photoshoot is downright bizarre.

The reality TV star posted several photos of herself on Instagram late Thursday night showing off the shoot and her covers.

To call them strange would be an incredible understatement. In fact, calling them weird might be the understatement of the week.

I have no idea what the hell is happening in these pictures or how to even describe what she's wearing. It looks like somebody dropped LSD shortly before they came up with the wardrobe plan.

Take a look at all the bizarre outfits below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 20, 2019 at 6:18pm PDT

Why do models do this? Seriously, why? How many times do I have to tell them to put an end to this garbage? People want the hits.

They don’t want this junk.

I feel like I have to say this at least once a month, and it’s starting to get ridiculous. Dudes want to see impressive photos.

We couldn’t give a damn about getting artsy or pushing the boundaries. Clearly, Kim Kardashian missed that memo.

Do better, Kim. Do much better. The fans want golden content, and they couldn’t care less about this garbage shoot for Vogue Japan.

Either give them what they want or fade into obscurity. It’s not a hard choice.

