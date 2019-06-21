LeVeon Bell Left Suspects Naked In Bed Before Allegedly Robbing His Valuables

New York Jets running back LeVeon Bell’s 911 call after an alleged robbery by his two “girlfriends” is even better than anticipated.

According to the phone call obtained by TMZ, Bell was recorded saying that he left both of the suspects naked in bed before they allegedly stole roughly 520,000 dollars of clothes and jewelry. (RELATED: Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Rocks Mustache In Team Photo)

Here is the phone call:

Bell referring to both of the girls as his “girlfriends” was such a power move from the running back, even more so than leaving both in his room naked. One of the main items stolen was a “Black Panther” necklace that Bell showed off in an Instagram post a couple of weeks earlier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on May 25, 2019 at 5:11pm PDT

Bell, who sat out the entire 2018-19 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers after the team refused to give him a new contract, signed with the New York Jets in free agency on a four-year, 52.5 million dollar deal.

The 911 call is both impressive and shocking. When it was being reported that Bell was allegedly robbed by his own girlfriends, I knew it had to be an interesting storyline, but this makes the story even crazier.

Hopefully, LeVeon Bell can focus on football and get back to top-5 running back shape.