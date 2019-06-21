Report: Lindsay Lohan Signs Record Deal Following Reports Her MTV Reality Show Is Over

Linsday Lohan has reportedly signed a deal to make new music with Casablanca Records following reports that her reality show on MTV is not returning for a second season.

A source shared with Page Six in a report published Friday that the 32-year-old actress has signed on with Tommy Mottola’s company to make some upcoming music and work “on some soundtracks.” (RELATED: Here’s Why Lindsay Lohan’s Friends Are Begging Her To Return To The States)

“Lindsay is really excited to be working on new music,” a source shared with US Weekly. “It’s been a minute since she’s been in the studio, but she got right back into the recording process and has been putting in a lot of time.” (RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Posts A Slew Of Bikini Photos On Instagram)

The source continued, explaining that the “Mean Girls” star was working with “a small team of producers and songwriters” and has “already finished a few songs” for a project.

“She’s eager to release something and would like to very soon,” the insider explained.

In 2004, Lohan signed on with Casablanca for her album called “Speak” and had a hit song with one of the singles called “Rumors” about her battle with the paparazzi. Then in 2005, she put out her second album with them titled, “A Little More Personal (Raw).”

It all comes following reports earlier this week that “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” would not be back for a second season on MTV with insiders sharing that the show didn’t have “enough drama.” It also follows a report that the club the show was based on in Mykonos, Greece, was closed.

The “Parent Trap” star shortly after hit back at rumors about the club being shut down and said people needed to “chill out” and that it was just moving to a new location in a since-deleted Instagram post, per the Daily Mail.

“I prefer my real life to be working with children and being with my family,” Lohan wrote. “The club is moving to other locations in the world, but not just the club, as I’ve stated on @wendyshow — so chill out Page Six.”