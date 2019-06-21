Media Defends Ocasio-Cortez’s Concentration Camp Comparison: ‘Unfit To Print’ Episode 13

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed this week that detention centers at the U.S. southern border are akin to concentration camps, and the media rushed to defend her.

In this week’s episode of “Unfit to Print,” host Amber Athey explains precisely why Ocasio-Cortez’s comparison is bunk, and chides the media for running cover for her offensive remarks.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes was perhaps the worst offender, insisting that concentration camps were different from extermination camps during the Holocaust. What he forgot to mention, and what the Auschwitz Museum helpfully reminded him of, is that some concentration camps also served as death camps. (RELATED: Left-Wingers Pile On Chuck Todd For Calling Out Ocasio-Cortez)

LISTEN:

CNN also had a bad week, choosing to cut away from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign announcement after the crowd started chanting “CNN sucks!” They can dish it out, but they can’t take it.

LISTEN:

