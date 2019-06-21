Editorial

Melania Wows In Gorgeous Navy Blue And White Checkered Dress At Congressional Picnic

U.S. first lady Melania Trump applauds as she watches President Donald Trump host the "National Day of Prayer" Service in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2019.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a gorgeous navy blue and white checkered dress at the White House for the 2019 Congressional Picnic.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in a 3/4 length sleeve, button-up number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump for the annual gathering of congressional members, their families, and staff on the South Lawn. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the fun, patriotic look with loose hair, a white leather belt and white high heels.

To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

FLOTUS always looks incredible no matter what the occasion, as has been noted many times before. Most recently, Melania turned heads when she showed up wearing a gorgeous yellow jumpsuit at Trump’s rally in Orlando, Florida, to kick-off his 2020 re-election campaign.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.