Melania Wows In Gorgeous Navy Blue And White Checkered Dress At Congressional Picnic

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a gorgeous navy blue and white checkered dress at the White House for the 2019 Congressional Picnic.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in a 3/4 length sleeve, button-up number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump for the annual gathering of congressional members, their families, and staff on the South Lawn. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the fun, patriotic look with loose hair, a white leather belt and white high heels.

To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“We’ve never had a better looking crowd, I must say,” says Pres Trump, welcoming members of Congress and their families to the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn. Without mentioning party affiliation, Pres says he and Congress have done “tremendous work together.” pic.twitter.com/jikSjIOBgT — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 21, 2019

The president invites members of Congress to “stay as long as you like,” and “have a good time.” The picnic menu includes lemon chicken, grilled salmon, rib eye steak and Baja shrimp tacos. And carnival fare includes popcorn, soft pretzels and cotton candy. pic.twitter.com/AAGnuQtAuV — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 21, 2019

FLOTUS always looks incredible no matter what the occasion, as has been noted many times before. Most recently, Melania turned heads when she showed up wearing a gorgeous yellow jumpsuit at Trump’s rally in Orlando, Florida, to kick-off his 2020 re-election campaign.

