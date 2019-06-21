Mick Jagger Is Back On Tour Post Heart Surgery

Singer Mick Jagger is reportedly back on tour after recovering from his heart procedure.

The Rolling Stones frontman underwent a heart valve procedure in April, according to a report published Friday by Page Six. Jagger, 75, shared a photo on his Instagram account announcing his return to fans.

“Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow!” Jagger captioned the photo.

As previously reported, Jagger underwent a transcatheter aortic valve replacement, which is a minimally invasive procedure that does not require opening the chest.

The concert originally was set to start in April, but was pushed til July after Jagger’s health problems surfaced. The surgery was never viewed as serious by the band and they expected Jagger to make a full recovery. (RELATED: Mick Jagger Reportedly Doing Well Post Heart Surgery)

“I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can,” Jagger said in a statement at the time. “Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

I am impressed with Jagger’s health and ability to bounce back. I mean, the dude is 75 years old and going on tour is supposed to be extremely tolling on your physical health. Props for him to getting to where he needs to be to make his fans’ dreams come true.