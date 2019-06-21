Nebraska’s Football Team Releases Navy SEAL Training Video

Nebraska’s football team should be embarrassed after a recently released video from head coach Scott Frost.

Frost tweeted a video of his players undergoing a Navy SEALs style of training as a voiceover talks about becoming a champion, working hard and all that kind of stuff.

If this isn’t a slap in the face to the military, then I just don’t know what is. We’re talking about a team that won four games last year trying to hype themselves up by using Navy SEAL training.

Give me a break. Actual Navy SEALs are puking at the idea of a sub-.500 team going through their drills in anticipation for the season. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

As an American who loves freedom, I’m also puking in solidarity with our great Navy SEALs who have been disrespected by this video.

Who the hell does Nick Frost think he is? Last time I check, America wins wars. Nebraska loses football games and disappoints their fans. There’s no similarities between the two at all.

If our Navy SEALs all of a sudden started looking like Nebraska’s football program, I’d demand they be disbanded.

The military doesn’t lose. Losing is all the Cornhuskers know. Shame on Scott Frost, shame on the Cornhuskers and shame on everybody who thinks this video is cool.

God bless our brave Navy SEALs. Let’s hope no pitiful college football team ever disrespects them in the same way again.

