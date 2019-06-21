Nicki Minaj Allows Sex Offender Boyfriend To Star In Music Video

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s current boyfriend made an appearance in her newest music video.

Minaj cast her controversial boyfriend as her love interest in the “Megatron” video, according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

Minaj and Kenneth “Zoo” Petty have reportedly been dating since December of 2018 after the “Anaconda” rapper made the couple Instagram official. Petty was convicted of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in 1995. Petty is a registered sex offender in the state of New York. (RELATED: After Canceling Show In France, Nicki Minaj Fans Chant Cardi B’s Name)

Critics of Minaj were quick to point out her past support of men involved in sexual misconduct. Minaj’s brother is a convicted child rapist. The “Queen of Rap” also worked with Tekashi69 in the past who was involved in his own sexual misconduct case.

For someone who wants to be the face of the female rap movement, it’s not a good look to be standing behind someone who has been convicted of rape in the first degree. Especially when that man raped a 16-year-old girl.

Despite the backlash, Minaj hasn’t seemed to give up her relationship with Petty. Having him appear in her music video after fans expressed their disagreement with her relationship choice is kind of like a slap in the face honestly.