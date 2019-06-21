Ocasio-Cortez Explains: American Concentration Camps

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is back to explain how her definition of concentration camps applies in more ways than you might imagine.

Earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez said detention centers on the southern border are concentration camps. She defended herself later on Twitter and linked to an Esquire article defining concentration camps as “the mass detention of civilians without trial.”

The Congresswoman wants you to know about America’s five worst concentration camps, based on that definition.

They include after-school detention, jobs and sitting in traffic.

Watch and see how she mistakes normal American experiences for deep injustices.

