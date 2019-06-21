US

‘Police Haters’ Taunt Officers At Scene Of Line-Of-Duty Shooting That Killed Female Rookie

Sacramento Police respond to domestic call resulting on death of rookie officer. Screen Shot/CBS News
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Several bystanders taunted Sacramento police officers Wednesday as they worked near the scene of a line-of-duty shooting that took the life of a female rookie.

Jay McDonald, Vice President of the National Fraternal Order of Police, issued a statement about the incident Friday:

“While her family and her brother and sister officers were just learning of Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s tragic death, police haters in Sacramento made numerous comments celebrating Officer O’Sullivan’s murder and disparaging police,” it read in part. (RELATED: Ronil Singh’s Widow Breaks Down As She Thanks Trump For Reaching Out)

Video from the scene surfaced Thursday and showed several bystanders heckling police officers as they marked off a perimeter and attempted to carry on with their duties.

“Get your s**t in order, get it together,” one unidentified woman yelled. Another added, “Mark your line, we won’t cross it,” as officers unrolled police tape. One woman called the officers “punks,” “bastards,” and “cowards.”

Other comments included: “The only people we need to be safe from is you,” and, “Whatever officer gettin’ shot need to be. Y’all all need to be. Y’all all need to be.”

Tara O’Sullivan, 26, was shot when she responded to a domestic violence call that turned into an eight-hour standoff. Her suspected killer had a long criminal history including several instances of domestic violence.

The suspect, Adel Sambrano Ramos, had threatened to kill his family with a bomb.