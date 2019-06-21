Tampa Bay Rays Might Play Half Of Their Home Games In Montreal

Major League Baseball is letting the Tampa Bay Rays look at a plan to play half of their home games in Canada.

According to ESPN, the Rays would play early home games in the Tampa Bay area, and games later in the season would be played in Montreal. The same report claims both cities would get new stadiums under this plan. The Rays currently have an agreement to play in their home stadium right now through 2027.

Below is a live look at my reaction to this idea.

Of all the dumb ideas I’ve ever heard, and I’ve heard a lot of them, this has to be right up there with the worst of them. (RELATED: Milwaukee Brewers Stadium Miller Park Will Be Getting A New Name)

People already don’t give a damn about the Rays. They’re a joke in pro sports. How would taking away half of their home games energize the fanbase in Florida?

If anything, it’d make people care a hell of a lot less and that’s saying something considering the abysmal support the organization already has.

I don’t offer out free advice very often, but I will in this situation. This plan is a disaster waiting to unfold if the MLB actually allows it.

NFL fans, NBA fans and NHL fans wouldn’t ever tolerate this junk. Why would MLB fans go along with such a plan? It diminishes the seriousness of the league.

Run away, Rays. Run away as fast as possible.