Filming For ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 2 Is Underway, Could Be Released In The Fall

We might be getting season two of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ relatively soon.

As you all know, I loved the first season of the hit show on Amazon Prime. I thought it was great with John Krasinski as the iconic character, and I’m itching for some new episodes. It turns out we might not have to wait too much longer.

MEAWW provided the following details on season two and when we can expect to see it get released:

The shooting for season 2 is already underway and will take place in Europe, South America, and the United States. The first season saw the promotional footage and material make its way in October 2017 and if a similar route is followed, we may see the new season details coming up over the next two months and the series releasing this fall.

According to Screen Rant, the plot of season two is, “Jack Ryan confronts the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America.”

Do I want to wait until the fall? No. I’d prefer the new episodes came out right now, especially because season one was pretty much lit from start to finish.

I wish I could have new “Jack Ryan” content immediately. Unfortunately, it sounds like we’ll be waiting until the fall. That’s not terrible. (RELATED: Amazon’s Hit Show ‘Jack Ryan’ Gets Renewed For A Third Season)

We’ll let “Yellowstone” take us through the summer and then “Jack Ryan” will hopefully follow afterwards.

I’ll also say this for all of you. If you haven’t seen season one, then I suggest you drop whatever you’re doing to watch immediately.

You might remember Krasinski as Jim from “The Office,” but this show will completely re-shape your view. It’s probably already changed after seeing “13 Hours,” but “Jack Ryan” will have you thinking of him as a badass forever.

Let’s hope reports of a fall premiere are correct because I know for damn sure that I can’t wait until 2020. That’s just not going to be okay.