Trudeau Government Passes Bill Banning Oil Tankers From BC Coast

The Trudeau government passed its “Oil Tanker Moratorium Act” Thursday night after the Liberal-dominated Senate approved Bill C-48 by a vote of 49-46 with one abstention.

The legislation will prevent oil tankers carrying more than 12,500 metric tonnes from “stopping or unloading crude oil or persistent oil, at ports or marine installations located along British Columbia’s north coast, Global News reported.

That “north coast” encompasses a huge portion of the Canadian West Coast — from northern Vancouver Island to Alaska.

The legislation has been in the making since 2015 when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was elected on a platform that included an extensive commitment to environmental policies.

Since then, he has often been at odds with his caucus and his own public statements that shift from protecting the environment to recognizing the paramount importance of the energy sector to the Canadian economy: a reality check that prompted actress and liberal activist Jane Fonda to proclaim that she was “so disappointed” in Trudeau. (RELATED: Trudeau Declares Climate Emergency — Then Approves Trans Mountain Pipeline)

Canadian Transportation Minister Marc Garneau tweeted that the legislation will “help protect one of the most pristine ecosystems in the world, including the adjoining Great Bear Rainforest.”

The Senate has voted to pass #C48, formalizing into law a longstanding moratorium on oil tankers off the North Coast of BC. This will help protect one of the most pristine ecosystems in the world, including the adjoining Great Bear Rainforest. pic.twitter.com/6pL5cx8hqZ — Marc Garneau (@MarcGarneau) June 20, 2019

But reaction from oil-rich Alberta was swift with provincial Premier Jason Kenney condemning the legislation and tweeting, “A bad day for our economy, and the Canadian federation.”

Now the Senate has given final approval to Bill C-69 by a vote of 57 to 37, stripped of the amendments put forward by the Government of Alberta and business groups. This means the No More Pipelines Law will become law. A bad day for our economy, and the Canadian federation. — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) June 21, 2019

Conservatives in the Senate voted against the bill. Ontario Conservative Sen. Linda Frum tweeted, “Conservative Senators did our best to put the brakes on these economically devastating bills designed to gut Canada’s energy industry and divide our country. Now it’s up to Canada’s voters to have their say in October.” (RELATED: Pipeline Supporters Target Trudeau For Creating ‘Recession Turned Depression’)

Conservative Senators did our best to put the brakes on these economically devastating bills designed to gut Canada’s energy industry and divide our country. Now it’s up to Canada’s voters to have their say in October. https://t.co/LZ0gAnbKHl — Senator Linda Frum (@LindaFrum) June 21, 2019

Canada’s House of Commons recessed for the summer on Thursday and will not be coming back prior to an October federal election — except for an energy session to vote on the ratification of the U.S-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.