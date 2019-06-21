World

Trudeau Government Passes Bill Banning Oil Tankers From BC Coast

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief

The Trudeau government passed its “Oil Tanker Moratorium Act” Thursday night after the Liberal-dominated Senate approved Bill C-48 by a vote of 49-46 with one abstention.

The legislation will prevent oil tankers carrying more than 12,500 metric tonnes from “stopping or unloading crude oil or persistent oil, at ports or marine installations located along British Columbia’s north coast, Global News reported.

That “north coast” encompasses a huge portion of the Canadian West Coast — from northern Vancouver Island to Alaska.

The legislation has been in the making since 2015 when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was elected on a platform that included an extensive commitment to environmental policies.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, hands a gift to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as they settle a wager on the Toronto Raptors defeating the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

Since then, he has often been at odds with his caucus and his own public statements that shift from protecting the environment to recognizing the paramount importance of the energy sector to the Canadian economy: a reality check that prompted actress and liberal activist Jane Fonda to proclaim that she was “so disappointed” in Trudeau. (RELATED: Trudeau Declares Climate Emergency — Then Approves Trans Mountain Pipeline)

Canadian Transportation Minister Marc Garneau tweeted that the legislation will “help protect one of the most pristine ecosystems in the world, including the adjoining Great Bear Rainforest.”

But reaction from oil-rich Alberta was swift with provincial Premier Jason Kenney condemning the legislation and tweeting, “A bad day for our economy, and the Canadian federation.”

United Conservative Party (UCP) leader Jason Kenney reacts at his provincial election night headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, Canada April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

United Conservative Party (UCP) leader Jason Kenney reacts at his provincial election night headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, Canada Apr. 16, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Conservatives in the Senate voted against the bill. Ontario Conservative Sen. Linda Frum tweeted, “Conservative Senators did our best to put the brakes on these economically devastating bills designed to gut Canada’s energy industry and divide our country. Now it’s up to Canada’s voters to have their say in October.” (RELATED: Pipeline Supporters Target Trudeau For Creating ‘Recession Turned Depression’)

Canada’s House of Commons recessed for the summer on Thursday and will not be coming back prior to an October federal election — except for an energy session to vote on the ratification of the U.S-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

 

 