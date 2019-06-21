Trump Admits He Called Off Iran Strike ‘10 Minutes‘ Before It Was Scheduled

President Donald Trump confirmed reports Friday that he called off an ordered military strike on Iran shortly before it was set to take place.

U.S. officials were planning for a strike against Iran for shooting down an American surveillance drone as late as 7 pm last night, but the strike was abruptly called off by the president, according to reporting by The New York Times that was matched by other outlets. (REPORT: Iran Downs U.S. Drone, Is ‘Ready For War’)

Trump tweeted Friday morning that the U.S. military was “cocked and loaded” to hit Iran, but that he waived the order to strike after learning that 150 people would die in the attack. He said that an attack resulting in that many deaths was “not proportionate” to Iran shooting down the American drone.

“On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General,” the president explained. “10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone.”

….On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

….proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

Trump also warned that the military was ready to go if necessary and asserted that he placed additional sanctions on Iran.

After the drone strike yesterday, Trump reacted coolly to the news in the Oval Office and even suggested that Iran may have shot down the drone incidentally.

“I think they made a mistake, and I’m not just talking the country made a mistake. I think that someone under the command of that country made a big mistake,” he said, adding “you’ll see” whether he would opt to strike the country in retaliation.

