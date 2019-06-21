Will Trump Be Sitting Down For The First ‘Meet The Press Interview’ Of His Presidency?

President Donald Trump is set to appear on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, which will be his first interview on the network since 2017, sources familiar with the matter said.

It will also be the president’s first appearance on the show since 2015, CNN reported Thursday.

The interview is set to take place just three days before the first Democratic primary debate NBC News is hosting in downtown Miami. The debate will feature 10 candidates on the first night and 10 more on the second, according to Ballotpedia.

Trump took part in an in-depth interview with ABC New’s George Stephanopoulos, who had three days of access to the president earlier in June. The hour-long special covered topics from obstruction of justice to theoretically taking opposition research from foreign entities to UFO sightings.

The president tweeted after his ABC special was released that he would be participating in more interviews with the network. (RELATED: Full Transcript Of Trump’s Oval Office Interview With The Daily Caller)

“I enjoyed my interview with @GStephanopoulos on @ABC,” he wrote. “So funny to watch the Fake News Media try to dissect & distort every word in as negative a way as possible.”

“Think I will do many more Network Interviews, as I did in 2016, in order to get the word out that no President has done what I have in the first 2 1/2 years of his Presidency,” he continued, “including the fact that we have one of the best Economies in the history of our Country. It is called Earned Media. In any event, enjoy the show!”

The president previously mocked “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd in September 2018 after the NBC host called on members of the media to fight back against his administration. (RELATED: Trump Mocks Chuck Todd’s Call For Press To ‘Fight Back’)

“Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake NBC News said it’s time for the Press to stop complaining and to start fighting back,” Trump tweeted. “Actually Chuck, they’ve been doing that from the day I announced for President. They’ve gone all out, and I WON, and now they’re going CRAZY!”

NBC News did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

