Tyler Herro Wears Absurd Watch At The NBA Draft Worth Around $60,000

Tyler Herro wore a ridiculous watch to the NBA draft Thursday night.

The former Kentucky guard, who was drafted 13th overall by the Miami Heat, wore a diamond Datejust watch on a Jubilee Bracelet to the event. According to Darren Rovell, the whole setup is just less than $63,000.

Tyler Herro’s Draft Night watch is a Datejust ($12,700 retail) on Jubilee Bracelet with Silver Dial. Looks like $50,000+ worth of diamonds added with after market modification. pic.twitter.com/tZdnSfYoX0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 20, 2019

$63,000 is a ton of money. It’s a hell of a lot more money when you realize Herro’s guaranteed only about $6 million before taxes hit him.

Afterwards, the government and agent fees take their cut, Herro will net about $3 million over the next two seasons with the Heat. (RELATED: New Orleans Pelicans Pick Zion Williamson First Overall In The NBA Draft)

That means his watch is worth about 2% of his total post-tax earnings over the next two years. If he actually paid for that watch himself (always a chance his agent got it for him), then it’s an insanely stupid purchase.

It’d be one thing if he was going to net $10 million or more in the next two years. Don’t get me wrong. Having $3 million over two seasons after taxes is a nice chunk of change for a young man, but it’s hardly enough to justify spending big money on things like watches.

If you need to know what time it is, look at your phone.

I’ll never understand why some athletes spend money on such stupid things. If you want to put your money in the market or real estate, I’d say those are safe and smart decisions.

Nobody, and I mean absolutely nobody, with a brain will ever advise anybody to buy a watch in order to grow their net worth.

I might just be a working class man with blue-collar roots as deep as they come that fought and clawed for everything I’ve ever had, but even a guy like myself is smart enough to see a stupid purchase when I see one.

Let’s hope Herro doesn’t end up in ESPN’s sequel to “Broke.”

